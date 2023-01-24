The Last of Us fans think Abby has already been cast for Season 2

Fans of The Last of Us HBO series are speculating an actress for the role of Abby has already been cast for a possible Season 2 based on creator Neil Druckmann’s Instagram.

The Last of Us has been one of the most hyped shows of 2023, with game sales skyrocketing amid an overwhelmingly positive reception. In our review of the first episode, we called it the “show you’ve been waiting for.” Given excitement has only grown week over week, fans are already demanding a Season 2.

While nothing has yet been confirmed for a second season, possible casting for the role of Abby has many fans excited already.

A fan account of the show pointed out that Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann was following actress Shannon Berry, who shares a remarkable likeness to the character Abby Anderson.

Berry has appeared in prominent roles in shows such as The Wilds and Offspring, so she certainly wouldn’t be too out of place in the show’s star-studded cast.

Berry has even commented on her likeness to the character in a tweet that is now deleted from 2020, around the time of The Last of Us 2 release, saying, “I’ve seen too many people now say I look like Abby from the last of us and wow they’re kind of right.”

Spoilers for the Last of Us Part 2 below.

Abby is one of the two playable protagonists next to Ellie in the second game.

In the game, we follow her and her companion, Lev, as she finds redemption after the murder of the first game’s protagonist, Joel Miller. The killing was revenge for her father’s death at the hands of Joel.

For the time being, however, it’s unclear if a second season of the HBO series would even cover the season game, or something else entirely. Thus, there’s no telling if we’ll see Abby in the live-action version anytime soon, so take this information with a grain of salt.