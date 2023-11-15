The Last of Us Season 2 reportedly eyeing No One Will Save You star for divisive Abby role

The ever-so-divisive Abby Anderson will be making her presence known in Season 2 of HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation. While pen reportedly hasn’t yet been put to paper, the showrunners may be close to inking a deal with Kaitlyn Dever of recent ‘No One Will Save You’ fame.

Much like it was in the gaming sphere back in 2013, The Last of Us proved to be an unprecedented smash-hit for HBO with the 2023 live-action adaptation. Reaching millions of viewers across its first season, it instantly became one of HBO’s hottest properties.

As a result, you may have been fiending for any scrap of intel on the highly-anticipated second season. A season set to follow the events of The Last of Us Part 2, and thus, events involving the controversial character of Abby.

Although showrunner Craig Mazin teased the role had been cast as early as August, no official announcement has been made on who may step into Abby’s shoes. Though now, new reports suggest such news may be imminent, with one clear frontrunner for the job.

26-year-old Kaitlyn Dever is reportedly in talks for the contentious role, according to former Variety reporter Jeff Sneider.

While it’s worth taking the report with a grain of salt for now, Sneider’s sources have certainly been reliable in the past. Furthermore, as highlighted, Mazin currently follows Dever on Instagram, lending credence to the idea of her as Abby.

Previously, Dever even auditioned for the role of Ellie, a gig that ultimately went to Bella Ramsey. Thus, the showrunners would clearly be familiar with her acting prowess.

Most recently, Dever stole the spotlight in Netflix’s No One Will Save You, a silent role that captivated thriller fans around the globe. The American actress has also appeared in the likes of Dopesick, Booksmart, and perhaps most interestingly, was credited for Cassie Drake in Naughty Dog’s Uncharted 4. A game near and dear to director Neil Druckmann’s heart.

Netflix Dever stole the show in Netflix’s recent hit No One Will Save You.

For the time being, a deal is yet to be finalized, according to the report. Though with news now circulating, it should only be a matter of time until we hear one way or another.

Filming for Season 2 is set to commence on January 7, 2024, leaving just a small window to finalize any remaining cast members.