In the closing minutes of The Last of Us Episode 1, a catchy song plays that indicates what to expect on the road ahead – but what song is it, and what does it mean?

The Last of Us Episode 1 is a heart-wrenching, extraordinary opener for one of the most anticipated TV shows of 2023, introducing viewers to Joel (Pedro Pascal), Tommy (Gabriel Luna), his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker), and Ellie (Bella Ramsey).

After two prologues deal with Cordyceps pandemic and Joel’s Outbreak Day experience with Sarah, we see him meeting Ellie for the first time, and agreeing to smuggle her to a Fireflies camp in Boston, alongside his partner Tess (Anna Torv).

As they break through the fence beyond the walls of the compound, a song starts playing with major implications for the next episodes – so, what is it?

The Last of Us Episode 1: What song plays at the end credits?

‘Never Let Me Down Again’ by Depeche Mode plays over the credits of The Last of Us Episode 1, after we see it playing from Joel’s radio in his apartment.

Earlier in the episode, Ellie finds a Billboard No. 1 Hits book with a piece of paper indicating a code: a ’60s song means they have nothing in, a ’70s song means there’s new stock, and ’80s songs mean trouble. This is how Bill and Frank, who we’ve yet to see, communicate with Joel in their smuggling operation.

‘Never Let Me Down Again’ was released in 1987, so we can safely assume things aren’t going too well for Bill and Frank, wherever they are.

The lyrics also evoke the story of the show: “I’m taking a ride with my best friend, I hope he never lets me down again. He knows where he’s taking me, taking me where I want to be.”

The Last of Us Episode 2 will be available to watch on January 22 in the US and January 23 in the UK. You can check out the rest of our coverage here.