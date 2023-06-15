Tekken 8 players cannot believe hilarious Network Test acronym: “What an unfortunate name”

Bandai Namco announced, on June 14, more details for Tekken 8’s major Network Test coming up. Incredibly, the acronym for the test’s name seems to have gone under the radar of the devs, and players can’t believe it.

Tekken 8 sees the return of the Iron Fist Tournament and all the glory that comes with it. Fan-favorite stars like King, Jin Kazama, and Hwoarang will grace players’ screens once more. There has also already been ground-breaking news with the announcement of crossplay coming to the series.

Recent headlines have been gobbled up by a completely odd matter though. A soon-to-be Network Test for Tekken 8 will give Bandai Namco necessary feedback about the game. But it turns out the marketing department didn’t completely think through the name and acronym for the occasion.

Tekken 8 Closed Network Test name causes chaos

While it doesn’t completely spell out a certain word, it’s fair to say that the acronym for Tekken 8’s Closed Network test is a little unfortunate, to say the least.

The official Tekken 8 Twitter account proudly declared to potential users: “Join the Tekken 8 Closed Network Test and get an early step into the ring! Registration is now open to all fighters who want an early taste of power & destruction.”

Along with the message though, a large graphic clearly showed that the Closed Network Test could possibly have done with a better name.

“CNT just won’t be the same without U,” cheekily commented Twitter user Horizon Union, and another commenter added: “There really has to be a better acronym?”

Another hilarious comment simply said: “Forgot the ‘U’.”

Bandai Namco hasn’t addressed the acronym, so it’s more than likely an entertaining oversight on the company’s behalf. Regardless, the Tekken 8 Closed Network Test will surely let its gameplay speak for itself, and Tekken 8 fans are looking forward to its release date.