Tekken 8 director reveals why game has playable bear and panda characters

The director of Tekken 8 revealed the inspiration behind the fan-favorite bear and panda playable characters in the fighting game.

The hype has reached boiling point for the upcoming release of Tekken 8, the continuation of one of the most critically acclaimed fighting franchises.

Players are usually most excited to discover the roster of playable characters in fighting games, and fans were overjoyed to see Kuma The Second and Panda confirmed for the roster.

However, Katsuhiro Harada, Director and Chief Producer of Tekken 8 revealed the inspiration behind the characters Kuma and Panda.

Article continues after ad

Bandai Namco

Tekken director reveals why series has Panda & Bear characters

Harada replied to a fan on his X/Twitter account with a concise and simple answer: “I thought it would be fun.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The Tekken 8 director further explained why including marital arts-wielding animals into the roster is what makes games great. “Isn’t it interesting that video games allow you to do things that are hard to do in real life?”

Harada further added: ” A long time ago, there used to be a certain number of people who wanted to face a bear at least once as a martial artist.” Fan responses overwhelmingly agreed with the director.

Article continues after ad

“We love ’em” one said. “Why not put a panda and a bear in the game?” Another agreed.

Katsuhiro Harada’s social media post came after Tekken 8’s first beta, which has left pros and casuals alike shocked with how good the game is, especially by the “Ghost” AI feature. For up-to-date news on Tekken 8, detailing all the the most exciting news, check out our Tekken page.