Walmart swings in with $60 off Spider-Man 2 PS5 console bundle

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the year’s hottest games, and you can get it and a PS5 in a bundle thanks to this Black Friday offer from Walmart.

Ever since it was launched, the Sony PlayStation 5 has been a hot commodity. A chip shortage and supply issues caused by world events created a scarcity that drove up prices, putting it out of reach of many. Now the drought is over, and gamers have the opportunity to save $60, not only for the console but for one of the year’s best games.

Walmart is offering a bundle consisting of the PlayStation 5 disc edition, along with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The disc edition is the more expensive of the current versions of the console but allows users to play physical copies of PS5 and PS4 discs, as well as Blu-rays and DVDs. This means that the disc edition is perfect for those who already have large collections of physical media, and who want to enjoy the improved loading times and upscaling capabilities of the PS5.

A great discount on a fantastic game

Spider-Man 2 received high marks when we reviewed it, and lets players take control of two different wall-crawling heroes, Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Players will be able to swing around the streets of New York and battle iconic members of Spider-Man’s rogues gallery, such as Kraven the Hunter, The Lizard, and Venom.

The PS5 comes with 825GB of available SSD storage (1TB in total), but this can be upgraded to higher-capacity NVMe SSD drives if needed. However, for many, the included storage will be enough, especially if you make use of the built-in optical drive.

With Walmart offering a $60 discount on the bundle, it essentially means that if you take advantage of this offer, you are getting Spider-Man 2 for free with your console. Happy web-swinging, True Believers!

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.