Twitter designer teases upcoming voice and video call feature

One of Twitter’s designers, Andrea Conway, has teased the first look at the social media app’s upcoming voice and video call feature coming sometime in the future.

Twitter has had a fairly tumultuous 2023, with controversial changes like rate limits and Twitter Blue not sitting well with a large portion of the user base.

However, this hasn’t stopped Twitter from experimenting with new features, especially given competition from platforms like Threads and Bluesky.

Now, one of Twitter’s designers has teased an early look at an upcoming voice and video call feature that should be coming to the social media app in the future.

Twitter shows off voice and video call feature

The teaser image came from Andrea Conway on Twitter, who’s a member of the design team for the social media platform.

The Twitter designer tweeted out a simple “ring ring” accompanied by two screenshots of what using the feature may look like. The screenshot showed a new phone icon on the DM screen which, when pressed, would prompt users with an Audio call or Video call choice.

The second screenshot showed what a video call would look like on a smartphone device. As one would expect, the recipient’s view would take up the majority of the screen, while the caller would be visible in a tiny window on their own device.

The bottom of the screen housed icons for a volume slider, a microphone, a camera, and a button to end the call. Unfortunately, details on when the feature will be released remain scarce, though Conway did take to the replies to confirm a few more details.

One worried Twitter user said, “Omg no please tell me not everyone on my dms will be able to call,” to which Conway responded, “lol no not if you don’t want them to, there will be settings.”

For now, Twitter users will just have to wait for more details on this upcoming feature.