The iPhone 17 rumored to be even thinner than 0.2-inch OLED iPad Pro

Apple is planning a redesigned iPhone 17 that will be thinner than the OLED iPad Pro, according to a report. The MacBook Pro and Apple Watch could also get significantly leaner.

During the Let Loose event in May, Apple announced the OLED iPad Pro as its thinnest device ever, measuring 0.2 inches (5.1mm). However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests the iPad Pro was just the beginning of Apple’s obsession with thinness.

Gurman reports the iPhone 17 lineup will include a new model with an all-new design that is significantly thinner than current iPhone designs. The company is also working on shaving off some of the thickness of the MacBook Pro and the Apple Watch, he writes.

“I’m told that Apple is now focused on developing a significantly skinnier phone in time for the iPhone 17 line in 2025. It’s also working to make the MacBook Pro and Apple Watch thinner.

The plan is for the latest iPad Pro to be the beginning of a new class of Apple devices that should be the thinnest and lightest products in their categories across the whole tech industry,” reported the Bloomberg journalist.

Gurman corroborates a May 17 report from The Information which also revealed Apple is testing “different designs for the slimmer phone, which could include an aluminum chassis and a smaller hole and pill-shaped cutout for its front-facing camera and sensors.”

The Information claimed that the slim iPhone 17 would be powered by an A19 chip and is expected to be more expensive than the iPhone 15 Pro Max model, which starts at $1199.

It’s unclear when the thin iPhone 17 will hit the market. We can expect a launch in September 2025. Before that happens, Apple will announce the iPhone 16 lineup in 2024.