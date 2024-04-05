SteelSeries Arena 7 speakers review: A feast for the ears and eyes

The SteelSeries Arena 7 illuminated Bluetooth two-way gaming speakers are a feast for the ears and eyes. But are they worth buying?

SteelSeries defines its goal as creating new hardware to “help every gamer push the boundaries of awesome and feel like a star.”

While an admittedly corny tagline, when using the SteelSeries Arena 7 speakers, I absolutely felt like a star. The combination of audio improvements mixed with some fantastic lighting truly enhanced my gaming experience and elevated it to new heights.

But with a steep entry point of $329.99 USD, is it worth paying the price of admission for this superstar experience?

Key specs

2-Way Speaker

0.75″ Tweeter

3″ Woofer

6.5″ Down-Firing Subwoofer Driver

Full Range Frequency Response: 35 ~ 20,000 Hz

Sensitivity: 89 dB

Max SPL: 100 dB

Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2, USB, 3.5mm – Included Connectors: USB-C to USB-A (2m), Power Cable (2m)

Price: $329.99 USD

Speakers fit for all different types of games

Right off the bat, the audio quality of the SteelSeries Arena 7 speakers make the product worth their price alone, and for those who want to enhance their audio gaming experience without going into debt for it, these speakers are a must.

The versatility in audio fully engages you when playing any type of game. Whether that be a multiplayer experience such as Overwatch 2 or a massive RPG like Elden Ring, the SteelSeries Arena 7 speaker system is fantastically intuitive.

The SteelSeries Arena 7 subwoofer backs a massive punch

In particular, the 6.5″ subwoofer included with the speakers truly elevates the audio experience. While the speakers themselves provide a great audio atmosphere, the bass and depth emitted from the subwoofer can be felt throughout your whole body. It’s a cinema in your home.

Easy to use with plenty of connectivity options

Part of what makes the SteelSeries Arena 7 speakers so useful is just how much variety there is when it comes to connectivity. The back of the subwoofer includes a USB Type-C for direct connection to PCs as well as optical audio so that they can be hooked up directly to a TV as well.

The subwoofer also includes a 3.5mm audio jack for use with other devices. However, what makes these speakers stand out is that they support wireless connectivity over Bluetooth. Therefore, I have often found myself pairing my phone with the speakers when listening to music, podcasts, or simply playing a mobile game like Marvel Snap.

A light show that illuminates the whole room

Naturally, any speaker that includes some sort of reactive light feature will garner my attention. In the case of the SteelSeries Arena 7’s, the ring of lights that covers the bottom of both speakers truly does enhance moment-to-moment gameplay.

To experience a beautiful light show, turning on your PC or console and booting up a game in the cover of darkness is the way to go. During elevated moments of tension in any gaming experience, the lights shine bright and also change intensity based on what is being presented on screens.

Whether this be a film or a video game, the speakers are intuitive enough to know when to dial up the color rings or when to opt for more muted tones. However, the only downside to these speakers is that they do require a larger space in order to be utilized at their maximum capabilities in terms of lighting.

Make some extra space to truly make the most of the speakers

While these speakers are still fantastic to use with your PC, bear in mind that the Subwoofer is large and will need a dedicated space. Therefore, I found the SteelSeries Arena 7 speakers worked best in a larger room. Placing the whole setup on a small desk does feel like a disservice to the product and can limit how much feedback you’ll receive.

Should you buy it?

For those wanting to enhance their gaming experience from both a visual and audio standpoint, the SteelSeries Arena 7 speakers are absolutely worth the price. However, be sure you’ve got the space to set it all up before dropping the $329.99 USD.

Verdict: 5/5

The SteelSeries Arena 7 speakers provide massive and reactive sound thanks to the heavy bass of the subwoofer. What’s more, they are perfect for creating an engaging atmosphere for all video games, whether that be console, PC, or even mobile.

Better yet, the SteelSeries Arena 7 speakers are easy to set up and relocate at any moment. While this may seem like an expected feature of all speakers, the added accessibility of the SteelSeries Arena 7 is a massive appeal and shouldn’t be overlooked.