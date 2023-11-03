SteelSeries Arctis 9X goes half-price at Best Buy before Black Friday

The SteelSeries Arctis 9X headset for Xbox is available at Best Buy for just $100, half of its original price.

Over the last few years, SteelSeries has absolutely knocked it out of the park with their gaming headsets like the Arctis and Arctis Nova lineups.

The Arctis 9X is one of the higher-end versions of the headset, offering a dual 2.4ghz and Bluetooth connection alongside Xbox One and Series S|X support as well as PC and mobile.

Usually priced at $199.99, Best Buy has it available for half the price — making it the perfect gift for your favorite gamer. With the holidays coming up, there’s been no better time to snag a cheaper Xbox Series X for them too.

SteelSeries Arctis 9X is one of our favorite gaming headsets and it’s on a deep discount

It’s no secret that the SteelSeries Arctis 9X is the company’s last-gen headset, having been replaced by the Arctis Nova lineup.

While there’s plenty of reason to pick up the new version, buying the Arctis 9X — especially at half price — is an absolute no-brainer.

You’re still getting access to SteelSeries GG’s full software experience, a great noise-canceling microphone, and quite possibly one of the most comfortable headsets available on the market.

The only major thing that you’re missing on the Arctis 9X compared to the Nova headsets is the redesigned earcups, but it’s still a gorgeous option for gamers of all ages.

If you wanna check out other popular headsets for 2023, head over to check out our coverage.

Looking for more deals? We've got you covered over on Dexerto's tech section, or, you can see from the wider world of games, movies, and more elsewhere on the site.

