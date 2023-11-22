Snag a rare $100 Black Friday discount on Apple AirPods Max

Best Buy has slashed the price of Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones by a whopping $100, making it the steepest discount we’ve seen on these headphones thus far.

The AirPods Max debuted back in 2020 as Apple’s first wireless headphones. They offer a solid sound quality and noise cancellation but also cost more than the great majority of premium headphones out there. Luckily, Best Buy is here to offer you some relief with a neat $100 discount on the AirPods Max.

Article continues after ad

The headphones bring a premium design and exceptional build quality. They are also great for watching content with support for cinematic spatial audio. The AirPods Max is rarely discounted, so this is your golden chance to grab one of the best Apple wearables for less.

Article continues after ad

AirPods Max offer top-notch sound & noise cancellation

Apple AirPods Max typically sell for $549, but Best Buy has reduced the price by $100, making the headphones available for just $449. They are offered in five colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink.

Article continues after ad

The Apple headphones easily go against Sony’s latest and greatest WH-1000XM5. The AirPods Max features a much more premium build than the Sony WH-1000XM5 and their sound quality and noise cancellation are just as impressive. Sony’s headphones are considerably more affordable than the AirPods Max, though. And they are also available at a significant discount on Amazon if you’re keen on purchasing them.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

AirPods Max features up to 20 hours of battery life with Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio enabled. Apple says a five-minute charge can deliver 1.5 hours of listening time.

Article continues after ad

We’re not sure how long this AirPods Max deal will stick around at Best Buy, so if you want in, make your move quickly.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.