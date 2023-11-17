Save $100 on Sennheiser’s Bluetooth headphones to get ready for Black Friday

Sennheiser’s popular Bluetooth over-ear headphones are on sale at Best Buy, just a week before Black Friday.

When it comes to popular audio brands, there’s no doubt that Sennheiser is towards the top. Its well-built options have provided users with quality audio across the board on their wired headphones.

The company has brought the same audio quality into the Bluetooth headphone world as well with the Sennheiser HD 458BT over-ear headphones.

You can get them with a massive 50% discount at Best Buy during their Black Friday sales, bringing the price down to just $99.

Sennheiser HD 458BT headphone features

Just like the rest of Senneheisers headphones, the Bluetooth ones available at Best Buy are chock-full of features. It goes without saying that they have Bluetooth connectivity, and the company decided to use BT 5.0 in these and claim that they have a wireless range of 33 feet.

The earcups look to be made of leather, and they’re definitely over-ear cans that will help with the included Active Noise Canceling mode.

Sennheiser says that the headphones will last 30 hours, which is just under the life our in-house reviewer saw with the Beat’s Studio Pro’s from Apple.

The company has also created a companion app for mobile use that provides a plethora of options to tailor the sound experience while listening to music or playing your favorite mobile game.

