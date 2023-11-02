Get over 50% off this killer pair Sony noise-cancelling headphones before Black Friday

Looking to save a bundle on Sony noise-cancelling headphones? You can save over 50% off at Amazon and Best Buy right now to beat the Black Friday rush.

Getting a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones can be tough. But, options from Sony are always incredibly welcome, as they are one of the leaders in the entire segment. Now, you can save 53% off the WH-XB910N headphones before Black Friday, meaning that you can beat the holiday rush.

The deal has been reflected on both Amazon and Best Buy, meaning that you can choose whichever retailer you wish, and still manage to save a bundle.

Noise cancelling is a game-changer

Sony

I’ve had my pair of Sony noise-cancelling headphones for over five years and counting, and they still sound great, look fantastic, and have killer noise cancellation. While the sound reproduction is still top-notch, the real game-changer is in the actual NC feature itself. This has proven to be a lifesaver when working in busy environments, and also while traveling.

Often while sitting on a train or plane, you want to drown out those around you, and NC does just that. It can reduce background noises to being whisper-quiet, including the engine of a plane. This has proven to be a lifesaver over longer-haul journeys, and with over 30 hours of battery life on the WH-XB910N, you’ll be prepared for almost any scenario.

I just recommend that you take the headphones off, or switch to a transparency mode while walking around the street, or crossing roads, as that can also be a hazard while wearing these cutting-edge headsets. You also get seamless device switching, meaning that you can easily transition from your phone to your laptop in just minutes.

At a bargain price like this, you don’t want to miss out on this deal and beat the holiday rush while you can.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.