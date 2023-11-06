Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones drop to lowest-ever price before Black Friday

Sony’s highest-end Bluetooth headphones have dropped to their lowest-ever price before Black Friday, meaning that you can get a bargain and beat the holiday rush.

If you need some high-quality noise-canceling for your daily commute, then this pre-Black Friday deal on Sony’s highest-end Bluetooth headphones might be right up your street. If you want to listen to music in perfect clarity with no external distractions, this discount on Sony’s flagship WH-1000XM5 headphones makes them a great choice, now at their lowest price ever.

The WH-1000XM5 is down to only $230 on Amazon, and this reasonable price gives you access to some of the best headphones on the market. The noise canceling is active, which means the phones have a microphone that listens to noise all around you and blocks out those frequencies. It also supports ‘Transparency mode’, where just by holding a hand over one of the ear cups, some of the noise canceling will disengage. This allows users to converse without needing to take off the headphones. They’re also a big step up from cheaper models, to boot.

Wireless and hands-free phone calls

Sony

Hands-free calling is also supported, so if you want great audio pickup and advanced signal processing for your phone calls when you are on the move, this is the deal for you. The WH-1000XM5 can run for up to 30 hours on a single charge and offers fast charging, promising three hours of battery life after only three minutes of charging time.

Black Friday deals on Sony’s high-end headphones are often some of the hottest deals around each year, so be sure to grab a bargain while you can.

