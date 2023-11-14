Save over $150 on this huge ASRock AM5 motherboard before Black Friday

Are you looking to build a new gaming PC? Or maybe you fancy one of AMD’s current line of CPUs. In which case this great deal from NewEgg might be exactly what you need.

It isn’t much of an exaggeration to say that choosing a motherboard is a crucial step for a new PC build. The type of motherboard affects what processor and RAM type you use, and the wrong choice can cause brutal bottlenecks to your performance.

Of course, if you want to try out one of AMD’s current line of Ryzen CPUs, such as our top pick for gaming in 2023, the AMD Ryzen 7800X3D, then you will need a motherboard that supports Socket AM5, which the ASRock B650E handily does.

ASRock B650E supports AM5 socket CPUs

The ASRock B650E PG RIPTIDE WIFI AM5 ATX board has 4 RAMslots, suitable for DDR5 RAM, 3 M.2 slots for SSD storage, and comes equipped with both built-in Wi-Fi and 2.5Gb Ethernet connectors. For audio, up to 7.1 Nahimic audio is supported, so your entire home theatre setup is supported.

NewEgg has dropped the price by a significant amount, knocking 25% off the previous price to bring it down to a very affordable $179.99.

Anyone considering the purchase of this motherboard should bear in mind that it is a full-size ATX board, so a larger ATX case with plenty of room is necessary. In addition, this board and processor are only compatible with DDR5 RAM.

