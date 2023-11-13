Get an Nvidia RTX 4070  with a whopping $115 off ahead of Black Friday

Thanks to Walmart’s Black Friday deals, you can get a Nvidia RTX 4070 from Zotac for a whopping $115 off the original price.

With Black Friday coming up soon, an increasing number of products have gone on sale with massive savings for the holiday.

Walmart has the Zotac Twin Edge RTX 4070 GPU included in their sale for just $529.99, a massive savings of over one hundred dollars.

Albeit the RTX 4070 is towards the lower end of things, it will run some of the latest games at high resolution and a good enough FPS to match your favorite monitor’s refresh rate.

Why buy a 40-series GPU?

With the launch of the RTX 40 Series graphics cards from Nvidia, gamers saw quite a few changes. The biggest is the power connector, opting for a new 12VHPWR plug that delivers more power to gamers.

Nvidia’s 40 series cards also add support for DLSS 3, which is the company’s AI Frame Generation software.

While it may not seem like much on paper, we’ve seen DLSS 3 significantly increase FPS on many of the latest games. When it’s supported, that is — it’s still getting rolled out too many games like Starfield.

As an example for the performance it can provide, Starfield’s recent inclusion of DLSS 3 saw users gain around 20 FPS on the beta version of the game.

This isn’t the only great deal that Walmart is offering for Black Friday, either. For those looking to buy a new TV, they’re offering a 50″ ONN 4K Roku TV for less than $150.

Looking for more deals? We’ve got you covered over on Dexerto’s tech section, or, you can see from the wider world of games, movies, and more elsewhere on the site.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.