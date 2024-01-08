Gigabyte Z790 ITX motherboard gets big price drop from Amazon

Those looking to upgrade their PC rig have the chance to get hold of an Intel-compatible motherboard from Gigabyte Aorus with 42% off.

It can be hard to predict what components you are going to need for your PC in the future, and replacing everything whenever a new generation of CPUs or graphics cards is launched is hard on the wallet. For those who want a motherboard that can handle what they already have and what is coming down the pipeline, this Gigabyte Z790 Aorus motherboard might be exactly what is needed, especially with a whopping 42% off the usual price.

The Gigabyte Z790 supports Intel processors from the 12th and 13th Generation, so it will handle your current processor or whatever CPU you decide to upgrade to. For RAM, the board takes the latest DDR5 RAM sticks for the fastest memory, handling up to 128GB of RAM.

For storage, there are dual slots of M.2 SSD storage drives, enabling fast and smooth loading of applications and games. For the latest graphics cards, PCIe 5.0 connections are available as well as two PCIe 4.0 slots. Other connectivity comes from six USB 3.2 ports and 1 USB Type-C port.

Staying ahead of the curve with Gigabyte

Gigabyte has given thought to thermal design to keep your PC components cool, utilizing Thermal Guard II, an advanced Fins Array heatsink system, and ultra-durable SMD memory armor.

Users who like to customize their PC case with RGB lighting can take advantage of the built-in RGB Fusion 2.0 system, which supports addressable LED and RGB LED strips, as well as the Smart Fan 6 system.

This motherboard is available from Amazon with a huge 42% off the normal price, making it a very affordable option for Intel users who are on a budget, and are looking to make a killer small form factor build.

