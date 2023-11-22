Save on this 2TB Samsung SSD with early Black Friday deal

Amazon customers can look forward to safe and portable data thanks to this early Black Friday offer on a 2TB Samsung portable SSD.

Portable hard drives are extremely useful devices, which can be used to move large volumes of data anywhere you need them. However, traditional portable ‘spinning rust’ HDDs are susceptible to shocks and magnetic interference which can damage the data or even make the drive unusable. If you need reliable portable storage, this early Black Friday offer on a Samsung SSD from Amazon is a great solution, with 15% off the usual MSRP.

The Samsung SSD T7 portable drive offers 2TB of external storage, accessible via USB. This has a large number of use cases, including archival storage, safely storing and moving work needed for school or business use, or even music and video.

Reliable solid-state storage

Unlike traditional HDDs, SSD drives lack any moving parts and are resistant to shock. In addition, the Samsung T7 is located inside a solid aluminum case, which Samsung says should keep your data safe from falls of up to six feet.

In terms of data transfer speed, the Samsung SSD T7 has a read speed of up to 1050MB/s and a write speed of 1000MBs. For convenience, the Samsung SSD T7 comes bundled with two types of USB cables, Type A to Type C, and a C-to-C cable to ensure compatibility with all devices.

At high temperatures, electronic devices can become slow and unreliable, so the Samsung SSD T7 uses a technology called Dynamic Thermal Guard to ensure the SSD remains at an optimal temperature, even when processing large volumes of data at high speed

The offer from Amazon drops 15% from the normal price, offering customers a large volume of reliable and portable storage for a reasonable price.

