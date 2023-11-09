M2 MacBook Air drops below $1000 before Black Friday & it’s a bargain

You can snag the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air for under $1000 in this early Black Friday deal on B&H, enjoying a stellar $150 discount.

The holiday shopping season is right around the corner and if you don’t want to get into the rush, this M2 MacBook Air deal on B&H has your name on it. You can get Apple’s lightweight laptop for less than $1000, availing yourself a stellar $150 discount.

The MacBook Air packs an Apple M2 processor, which can power you through everyday tasks to multimedia editing with ease. It is one of the lightest laptops in its segment and has a modern design. With all these great features, the discounted M2 MacBook Air on B&H is definitely worth checking out.

M2 MacBook Air is at an especially good price

Apple

B&H has the 13-inch model of the M2 MacBook Air on sale, typically retailing for $1,099. The discount applies to the configuration with 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD.

With a $150 discount, the price of the M2 MacBook Air is reduced to $949—a fantastic deal for buyers seeking a powerful and portable laptop.

If you’re constantly on the go and don’t want to be weighed down by a heavy laptop, the M2 MacBook Air is the perfect choice for you.

The laptop has a bright display that can be seen clearly even on sunny days outdoors, and its high-resolution webcam will make you look your best on video calls.

There’s also a MagSafe port for improved charging, and the device offers a pretty decent battery life. However, if you’re in the market for a larger screen real estate, you might want to consider the 15-inch MacBook Air, which is currently available at an insanely discounted price.

