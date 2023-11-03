Save a staggering $750 on this LG OLED TV & beat the Black Friday rush

Looking for a new TV for the holidays? Your search might already be over, with this incredible deal on the LG A2 OLED TV.

Getting a new TV has never been more complicated. Getting a 4K panel is nothing special in 2023, so if you’re looking for some extra oomph, you’ll want a set that uses the latest and greatest display technology. OLED offers a near-infinite contrast ratio, and true black levels which makes movies look stunning.

Many brand-new OLED TVs can run you upwards of $1000, but this deal on LG‘s 48-inch A2 OLED TV sees the price slashed to a much more affordable price point, thanks to $750 off its $1299 price point.

OLED offers so much more

Just over this past week, I watched Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on my LG OLED TV, and I was stunned at just how well the set managed to make the movie absolutely pop out of the screen. Equipped with LG’s WebOS, the interface is incredibly smooth and also offers dozens of applications that you might need like Netflix, Plex, and Disney Plus.

Gaming on an OLED can also delve deeper into a multitude of experiences, God of War: Ragnarok looked fantastic, and you can hook it up to just about any console you so desire. Just be aware that the A2 does lack HDMI 2.1, which means that you can’t expect VRR or G-Sync at 120Hz. That’s a small price to pay for such a fantastic-looking panel, however. While many believe you need to buy a soundbar with modern TVs, I’ve managed to use my LG OLED TV without one for almost a year now, and the AI sound features baked into the TV also offer a virtual surround sound option.

