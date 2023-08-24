Samsung’s massive new 57-inch gaming monitor blew us away

We were able to try out Samsung’s recently announced models of curved gaming monitors at an event in Sydney, which left our jaws on the floor.

Samsung has long since been one of the key leaders when it comes to making great gaming monitors, their Odyssey lineup has been incredibly popular, with huge refresh rates and cutting-edge panel tech. But, their G9 models stand at the apex of ultrawide monitors, and they’re back at it again, with a staggeringly large 57-inch panel.

Article continues after ad

We were fortunate enough to test out their new Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch gaming monitor at an event in Sydney, and it blew us away.

Article continues after ad

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 dazzles with its size

Easily the most impressive thing about the Odyssey Neo G9 curved monitor is its sheer size. The absolute mammoth of a monitor completely dominated the desk it was sitting on. Fortunately, the substantial size results in a beautiful panoramic view when sitting down in front of it. This assists greatly with immersing yourself into whatever game you may be playing, as your peripheral vision no longer includes your surroundings, and instead just more of the game.

Article continues after ad

The panel sports a “dual UHD resolution”, coming at a whopping 7680×2160 resolution, giving you double the width of a standard 4K panel, with a buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate. Additionally, you also get Samsung’s MiniLED technology, which results in an incredibly immersive experience.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

This all culminated in an incredibly engrossing experience in games. Trying out both Far Cry 6 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the games looked fantastic but were ever so slightly outshined by the 49-inch OLED monitor nearby.

Article continues after ad

Samsung was proud to speak about their new 1000R curved screen, which is designed to help reduce eye strain. The 1000R means that users can stand a meter away from the monitor and maintain the same distance regardless of whether they look at the middle or sides of the screen. This naturally aligns with the human eye which can reduce eye strain for those longer gaming sessions.

Article continues after ad

Samsung The 1000R Curvature of the Odyssey Neo G9 helps reduce eye strain for its users.

With an asking price of $3199 AUD (roughly $2070 USD), it’s a tall order for the more casual gamers. However, for those who can afford the asking price, Samsung is more than ready to push the boundaries of their technology, continuously seeing how they can innovate within the space.

Article continues after ad

The Odyssey Neo G9 is available exclusively on the Samsung online store. Those who register interest from today until August 27, 2023, will be eligible to receive an exclusive offer.