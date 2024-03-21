Gigantic Samsung gaming monitor gets 31% discount in Amazon Spring Sale

The Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch monster of a monitor is massive, and it’s got an equally gigantic discount while it’s 31% off during the Amazon Spring Sale.

The best gaming monitors come in all shapes and sizes but curved displays are one of the best ways to elevate your gaming experiences. The Samsung Odyssey G9 is a colossal gaming monitor, bringing 49 inches of 1000R curved display glory, with a dual QHD resolution that wraps around your field of view for a more immersive experience.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is part of the fan-favorite Samsung Odyssey line of monitors, known for its clear displays and high refresh rates. The G9 may not be the most recent monitor in the Odyssey catalog, but its hefty 240Hz refresh rate and super ultra-wide display make it an ideal addition to any gaming setup.

Now, you can elevate your gaming setup for less, with the Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch curved monitor 31% off as part of the Amazon Spring Sale.

Samsung

With its rapid 240Hz refresh rate and lighting-fast 1ms response time, the Samsung Odyssey G9 will make you forget about lag, and focus your attention on the ultra-smooth visuals it brings to your favorite games. The massive gaming monitor is also equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, to make the fast-paced action of your games a stutter-free experience.

With the Samsung Odyssey G9 part of your gaming setup, you can experience what it’s like to have two displays in one thanks to its picture-by-picture feature. With PBP, you can play two video sources simultaneously in their native resolution, so can game and chat, or game and catch up with your favorite TV shows all in one display.

If you love your flashy hardware, the Samsung Odyssey G9 also comes decked out with CoreSync and Core Lighting+. With CoreSync technology, the colors of your games will be projected onto the space behind your monitor, to up the immersion even further.

If want a serious immersive upgrade, grab the Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor while it’s a massive 31% off in the Amazon Spring Sale.

