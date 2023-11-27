Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 hits lowest-ever price in Amazon Cyber Monday deal

Samsung’s latest and greatest flip phone— the Galaxy Z Flip 5— is discounted by a massive $200 in Amazon’s Cyber Monday deal. Best Buy is maintaining the same discount on the smartphone.

Samsung has polished its flip phones a lot in recent years and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 stands out as the brand’s best flip phone to date. The smartphone brings all the necessary upgrades while maintaining the same price tag as its predecessor. But if you were waiting for it to get cheaper, Amazon has got you covered with a sweet $200 discount on the Z Flip 5. You can find the same discount at Best Buy if you prefer purchasing it from there.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 was announced earlier this year with a more durable hinge and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip— the same processor that powers the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Thanks to Cyber Monday, the phone’s price has hit its all-time low, but we expect this discounted price won’t last.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the best flip phone you can buy

Samsung

The $200 discount is applicable on both 256GB and 512GB trims of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The smartphone is available for purchase in four color options— Cream, Lavender, Mint, and Graphite.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 brings several improvements in its design and features. For one, the flip phone now has a larger cover display that lets you do almost everything without opening the phone. Samsung has also upgraded the hinge to make it more durable and minimize the crease.

The camera system on the device is at par with the Galaxy S23 series and its battery life has also seen improvements. If you’re in the market for a flip phone, Galaxy Z Flip 5 should be your first choice. Unless you want to go large with the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

