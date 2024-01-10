Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite gets staggering 50% discount in Best Buy deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available with a massive $100 discount on Best Buy. That’s 50% off its regular price tag.

Samsung tablets are handsomely discounted on various platforms. The latest and greatest Galaxy Tab S9 is $139 off on Walmart. But if you’re looking for something more affordable, check out the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deal on Best Buy. The retailer has slashed Tab A7 Lite’s price by $100, marking a 50% discount off its usual price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a great tablet for undemanding users. It’s perfect for school, work, or simply relaxing with your favorite movies or TV shows. The tablet was announced back in 2021 with a compact display and a large battery. The Best Buy deal isn’t going to last forever. You might want to hurry if you don’t want to miss out.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a solid budget tablet

Best Buy is offering a 50% discount on the 64GB storage trim of the tablet with 4GB RAM and a Dark Gray color option. The discount brings the tablet’s price below $100, which is impressive considering how good features it packs.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has an 8.7-inch display, which is paired with stereo speakers. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek processor and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as fast Wi-Fi support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite also features both a front-facing camera for voice chat and a rear camera for taking photos and videos. The tablet even gets you access to Samsung Kids, a library of safe and fun games, books, and videos that are kid-friendly.

It is fueled by a 5100 mAh battery and is upgradable to Android 13. You will hardly find a better slate at this price, so make it yours while you can.

