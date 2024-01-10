Walmart slashes $139 off latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 in killer deal

Galaxy Tab S9 is the latest tablet from Samsung. It was launched late in 2023 and is already $139 off in a bargain deal at Walmart.

If you’re in the market for a latest tablet that packs cutting-edge features, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 has your name written on it. The slate is a solid iPad Air rival with its sleek and lightweight design. If you need more reasons to buy, Walmart is offering the tablet with a massive $139 discount, bringing it to the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Article continues after ad

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood and is built around a large 11-inch AMOLED display. Samsung ships the tablet with a free S Pen, which lets you turn it into your canvas. The Tab S9, at its current price, is a steal, but we believe this deal may not last for long. You may want to act fast.

Article continues after ad

Galaxy Tab S9 is a complete flagship tablet

You can get a $139 discount on Galaxy Tab S9 if you opt for the 256GB storage model. The tablet is offered in Beige and Gray color options. The 128GB storage trim is available at its regular price in both color options.

Article continues after ad

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is perfect for all types of creatives. It’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 makes sure you get a smooth performance. Samsung packs a large 11-inch Super AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The tablet even comes with an IP68 rating, which makes it resistant to dust and water. There’s a large 8,400mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. Galaxy Tab S9 runs Android 13 out of the box and is promised to receive 4 major Android updates.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Galaxy Tab S9 is unmissable at this price, considering how much value you get out of the Samsung tablet.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.