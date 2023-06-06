Why is there a Reddit blackout? June 12 revolt planned amid backlash over API changes

In light of Reddit’s proposed API changes, with costs soaring to the point many third-party apps may cease to exist, millions of users are planning a widespread blackout on June 12. Here’s what you need to know.

For a few decades now Reddit has been among the most popular social media platforms. Not only is it an efficient means of catching up on news, but its features allow your feed to be highly customized to your liking.

Countless users check Reddit daily, whether it be on desktop or through their mobile devices. Though, the way in which many engage with the platform could soon be changing.

Reddit has revealed its plans to start charging third-party app developers and it could be catastrophic for most leading the way. As a result, a major protest is now planned for June 12, so here’s what you need to know about the upcoming blackout.

Reddit’s planned API changes

Reddit announced on May 31 that the platform is set to start charging for engagement with its Application Programming Interface (API). Where before this was free, enabling third-party developers to create their own applications with unique features, Reddit is now set to charge what many are labeling as extremely high fees for access to the API.

Some app developers have claimed it could now cost them “$20 million a year” just to keep their programs running.

In essence, the new costs are largely deemed to be “killing every third-party app.” This means Reddit users, in theory, will all have to flock to the official Reddit platform on desktop, and the official Reddit app on mobile platforms. Third-party alternatives like Apollo or Boost may soon cease to exist in light of the new costs. Similarly, desktop browser extensions like Reddit Enhancement Suite (RES) could suffer a similar fate.

Currently, there’s no telling exactly when this API price increase may be implemented. Though from a recent call with an Apollo developer, it appears Reddit is eager to push the change sooner than later.

June 12 Reddit blackout explained

In light of the proposed Reddit API changes, users across a wide range of popular subreddits are all joining forces on June 12. Some will be “going dark” for 24 hours, while others are protesting for 48 hours in total, and a select few are even set to disappear “permanently unless the issue is adequately addressed.”

The blackout is effectively a widespread, digital protest against Reddit’s price hike. Given millions of users around the globe rely on third-party applications to engage with the platform, they’re seeking a swift solution from Reddit in hopes they “fix what they’ve broken.”

Whether or not this blackout will successfully sway Reddit’s stance, obviously remains to be seen. But given its early traction, it could quite literally mark the darkest day in the platform’s history if all goes according to plan.