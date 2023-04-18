WWE Superstars set for Twitch streaming return as new deal inked

WWE Superstars might be able to stream on Twitch again after the wrestling company has reportedly made a new deal with the broadcasting platform.

In 2020, the WWE notably placed restrictions on its talent who created content on third-party platforms, the most notable of those being Twitch.

At that time, a fair amount of WWE stars were streaming on Twitch, including names like Paige and Austin Creed of UpUpDownDown fame.

This crackdown would take any proceeds their Superstars received while making content under their stage names, or shut their channels down, completely — resulting in stars like Paige breaking down during a broadcast in October of that year over the new restrictions.

WWE creates new deal with Twitch to allow Superstar streams

However, it looks like this policy is about to change. According to reports from Sean Ross Sapp of FightfulSelect, the WWE has apparently inked a new deal with Twitch that will allow its talent to continue streaming on the service under their own channels.

According to reports, this new deal will enact a three-way split between Twitch, the wrestling talent involved, and the WWE, with Twitch and the individual SuperStar taking a majority of the payment cut.

Thus far, the only restriction appears to be that wrestlers from other promotional companies will not be allowed to stream with the WWE’s Superstars — unless the WWE clears it, first.

Previously, the WWE gave its talent 30 days to shut down their channels, or hand over full control of their accounts to the company.

“It is imperative that these activities be terminated within the next 30 days,” CEO Vince McMahon said in a statement to every WWE employee on September 4, 2020. “Continued violations will result in fines, suspension or termination at WWE’s discretion.”

Luckily, it looks like this widely unpopular decision is getting the boot, following rumors that the viral WWE sale to Saudi Arabi was purportedly faked to entice other buyers.