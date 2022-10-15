Razer Edge 5G handheld announced at RazerCon 2022: Price, specs, where to buy

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at [email protected]

At Razercon 2022, Razer announced its brand-new high-powered handheld device, named the Razer Edge. The Razer Edge will be released in January 2023, starting at $399.

The Razer Edge handheld is Razer’s entry into the growing handheld market. However, unlike Logitech, Razer is opting to bring the power with cutting-edge specs under the hood, while also offering a high-spec Android gaming and cloud streaming experience.

This is facilitated through a 5G network, as Razer appears to be partnering with Verizon to ensure that you’ll be able to access catalogs of games, whenever and wherever you might be. Interestingly, it isn’t a traditional handheld, but a tablet. Razer has also announced the Razer Kishi V2 Pro, which offers Hypersense Haptic Feedback and a 3,5mm audio jack. This appears to be a slight revision of the original Kishi V2. The controller will be bundled with the handheld’s 5G model in order to turn the device into a fully-fledged console.

The base model and WiFi model appear to have the Kishi V2 Pro notably absent.

Razer Edge 5G specifications

Device Razer Edge 5G SoC Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform Memory 8GB LPDDR5 OS Android 12 Screen size 6.8 inches Screen resolution 2400 x 1800 (FHD+) Refresh rate 144Hz Storage 128GB Battery 5000mAh Audio 2-way speakers with Verizon Adaptive Sound, 2 digital mics Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Sub 6, mmWave Verizon 5G Weight 263.8g (Tablet only), 400.8g (With Kishi V2 Pro attached) Dimensions 259.7 x 84.5 x 10.83mm Availability January 2023

Where to buy the Razer Edge

You can reserve a Razer Edge at Razer.com, and any physical RazerStore locations. Though, if you’re looking to get the 5G model, you will have to head to Verizon.

How much is the Razer Edge?

Razer

The Razer Edge will begin at $399 for the Wi-fi model. However, you should expect that the 5G models will be slightly more expensive. It’s still a competitive price, especially compared to the Logitech G Cloud, which just looks underpowered by comparison. However, for those looking for the most powerful handheld, you might want to pick up a Steam Deck, instead.

When will the Razer Edge be released?

Razer

The Razer Edge will be released in January 2023. We do not know the exact date yet, but expect that Razer will reveal a bit more about the device in the coming months. It might be missing this holiday season, but it will certainly not dampen any demand, thanks to the device’s incredibly impressive specifications.

How powerful is the Razer Edge?

The Razer Edge will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The SoC touts a “3Ghz octa-core Kryo CPU and an Adreno GPU built for maximum graphics and industry-leading performance per watt”.

Razer claims that in their early benchmarking tests, the G3x Gen 1 runs 2-3x faster than the Snapdragon 720G, which is in the Logitech G Cloud handheld.

In addition to this, the handheld will possess a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, which has the ability to run at up to 144Hz. Additionally, the 2400×1080 screen resolution will allow for high-fidelity gaming, while also looking much better than LCDs or IPS panels.

What can you play on the Razer Edge?

The Razer Edge handheld will support thousands of games, including native android titles, in addition to games like Fortnite and Rocket League via the Epic Games launcher. The handheld will have support for Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, Steam Link, Moonlight, and Parsec.

This allows the handheld access to a near-infinite number of games, including cloud gaming solutions.

“It’s our mission to make gaming available to more players around the world, whether it’s those already in the Xbox community or someone who wants to play Xbox for the very first time,” stated Catherine Gluckstein, Vice President of Xbox Cloud Gaming at Microsoft. “Working with hardware partners like Razer to include Xbox Cloud Gaming on new gaming handhelds opens up all-new possibilities for players to experience Xbox on the go.”

