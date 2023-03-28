Razer Kraken V3 headset review: Comfortable & great sound

While not the most thrilling thing that Razer puts out, the Razer Kraken V3 headset doesn’t mess around when it comes to gaming.

There are some days when you realize that all you want is to sink into your chair and plop on some headphones. Not a headset, but a pair of headphones. You want that lush gaming experience without the hassle of being reminded that you’re playing a game.

The last Razer headset we reviewed, we felt scorned that an excellent, budget headset was messing with our peripheral vision. A little fuzzy microphone always popping out from the side, expecting to be used.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, the Kraken V3 from Razer is precisely what we wanted out of a myriad of gaming headsets over the last few months. Something that is a pair of headphones first, and a headset second. It’s a dream come true.

Key specs

Connectivity: USB-A

Dynamic drivers: 50mm

Compatibility: PC, Switch, PlayStation, Mac, Xbox

Features: THX 7.1 surround sound

Price: $99

Design

Despite featuring two badges on the side that interact with Razer Synapse, the Kraken feels quite understated for a Razer product. The bobbly outer plastic sits comfortably on the desk, and on the head. It never feels as if it’s trying to upstage the rest of the PC, consistently doing its job with no fanfare.

There should be fanfare though, as the Razer Kraken sits exceptionally well on the head for long periods of time. Not once did we feel as if we had to remove them, and with the current weather in the UK, there’s no chance of sweating underneath the padded cups.

Article continues after ad

As we mentioned prior, the microphone is detachable, and it’s such a blessing in disguise. We’re not huge fans of how it sounds, and the headset does look a lot cleaner without it plugged in.

Features

Razer has outfitted the Kraken V3 with a USB-A connector. While this is fine for PC and console gaming, it limits what the headphones could be used for. We understand they’re not intended for things like being used on mobile, or plugging them into USB interfaces, but it’s always felt odd that they don’t have a secondary connection option.

Perhaps because the 7.1 surround sound audio is powered via a sound card or something in the USB-A connection, but we won’t want 7.1 audio at all junctions in our lives.

Article continues after ad

The 7.1 surround sound audio works as intended, once you pump the Kraken through Razer’s Synapse program. It feels a bit of a letdown to rely on the software, but that’s due to our clean-freak nature about what loads up on Windows upon boot.

We never did feel a massive difference over the JBL Quantum 810s though, with the extra boost from THX feeling a little bit of a branding experiment rather than proving it is better.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This all said, it still sounds great, and we have next to no complaints about the audio quality in itself. The Razer Kraken V3 is exceptionally loud, so there’s no harm in having eliminated a noise-canceling feature. Once you’re in, you’re in.

Article continues after ad

Each of Razer’s headsets also comes with a juicy bass backing everything, which never feels like it’s overcompensating for the rest of the audio. It’s noticeable and definitely made us consider turning down the sound a little, but hearing a gun fire at full whack with them on was most satisfying.

Razer Kraken V3 gaming performance

We played a myriad of games to push the Razer Kraken to its limits. Resident Evil 4’s Remake lead the charge, as the hoards of villagers and eerie sounds came to life. We’ve been playing it a lot on the Steam Deck recently, and sitting down at the PC with these on made us jump a few times.

Article continues after ad

There’s also esports, which we’re not experts in, but we too have been swept up in the hype for Counter-Strike 2. CS: GO was when these felt like they sit side-by-side with our go-tos the JBL Quantums.

We managed to get a kill by tracking another player’s sound across the map. The thrill is unrivaled when you finally have the hardware that puts you above the rest. Of course, it happened once and never again, but we’re happy with our not-so-negative kill/death ratio.

The Razer Kraken V3 slots into place so incredibly well on the gaming front, that it slowly dissipated our annoyances. While they wouldn’t be replacing the 810s, we have a strong urge to keep them going for the next few weeks post-review.

Article continues after ad

The verdict – 4/5

Is it the best headset we’ve ever used? Of course not. However, the Razer Kraken V3 is a modestly priced, fully fleshed-out headset for those that don’t mind having a dedicated pair of headphones for their gaming that can’t be used elsewhere.

With lush audio and enough power behind the sound, these might be one of our top recommendations for wired gaming headsets.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.