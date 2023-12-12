Ransomware group hacks Insomniac & leaks Wolverine game details

A hacker group has reportedly breached the developers of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games, and has released new data about Wolverine.

Rhysidia, a known ransomware group, has taken the stolen data and put it up for sale.

Along with data about the upcoming Wolverine, the group has also stolen private staff information, including passport photos of its employees.

Sony has responded to this news and has opened up their own investigation into what happened and what it means for their employees and players.

Insomniac has a big leak on their hands

The news of the leak broke this morning when Rhysidia announced they had hacked Insomniac, and obtained information about Wolverine and private staff data in the process.

To back up its claim, the group posted some limited data online. This was in the form of a screenshot, character art, and the passport scan of an employee.

Insomniac / Marvel Insomniac’s Wolverine was announced in 2021.

They are now reportedly selling all of their stolen data for 50 BTC, which is the equivalent of $2 million. There is a deadline of seven days for the sale, after which they will release it to the public.

Sony has now responded to the reports of the hack with their own statement, “We are aware of reports that Insomniac Games has been the victim of a cyber security attack. We are currently investigating this situation. We have no reason to believe that any other SIE or Sony divisions have been impacted.”

Cyber attacks are becoming more and more prevalent, with last year seeing a ton of information about GTA 6 stolen and released. One of those hackers was apprehended and is still threatening to commit more crimes once they are released from their sentence.