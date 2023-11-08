Pump up the volume with $100 off a Marshall Bluetooth speaker before Black Friday

Fancy getting a new Bluetooth speaker? This retro-looking Marshall speaker is up for grabs with $100 off MSRP.

A good-sounding Bluetooth speaker is a must-have accessory for every music aficionado. Not only do they help you enjoy your favorite music while you’re on the go, but they also add to the aesthetics of your setup, especially since they look as good as any Marshall speakers.

This is why Marshall Acton II, selling at just $149.99, is a crazy deal. Known for its superb sound and retro looks, Marshall has a loyal fan base. The Acton II is mighty and delivers impressive performance. This classy-looking speaker has a few easily accessible knobs at the top to control the volume and other features of the speaker.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Acton II from Marshall retails typically at $249, and there is no information about the duration of this discount. If you’re waiting for Black Friday, there is a chance that the offer on Acton II might be discontinued.

Mind you, the same speaker is available on Amazon for $299. So, if you’re considering getting one, don’t wait for this offer to expire.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Why should you pick Marshall Acton II over any other Bluetooth speaker?

The Acton II carries retro design trademarks from Marshall, making it look unique and eye-catching. Its grain leather patina covering looks fantastic, and even when it’s not blasting music, the speaker appears captivating when placed on the entertainment console in your living room or bedroom.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As for connectivity, Marshall Acton II can stream music wirelessly using Bluetooth or be paired with your laptop or phone using the 3.5mm aux input. You also get retro-themed knobs to adjust the amount of Bass and Treble you prefer in your songs.

The Acton II can be loud enough to offer room-filling, high-quality audio output to entertain a small group of friends over dinner. Please don’t get fooled by its size. At the top levels, the volume can go to wall-rattling levels, you’ve been warned.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.