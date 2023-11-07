Bose’s game-changing earbuds are already discounted by $80 before Black Friday

Bose QuietComfort II earbuds are selling at its cheapest price yet. Grab them now before it’s too late.

The Bose QuietComfort II should be among the top few picks if you’re looking for a great sound pair of wireless earbuds but do not want to shell out much money.

These earbuds typically sell for $279. However, the good news is that these fantastic earbuds are now available at an $80 discount and retailing at just $199 before Black Friday sales officially start.

If you’ve been tracking these earbuds, you’d know that even during the Prime Day sale, the Bose QuietComfort II sold at a much higher price, making this an impossible-to-miss deal.

Class-leading active noise cancellation

Bose’s earphones and headphones are known for their industry-leading active noise cancellation, and the QuietComfort II is no exception. These buds come with a slew of unique features, including the ability to personalize the noise cancellation and sound performance according to the users’ ears.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity, you get a wireless range of up to 30 meters. Furthermore, the QuietComfort II comes with wear detection. It also allows mono audio output, meaning you can use one earbud to receive calls or listen to music while the second can be charged in the charging case. You also get a fast-charging feature that provides up to 2 hours of battery life from a 20-minute charge.

So, if you want a flagship pair of earbuds offering great audio reproduction, you might not have to reach for AirPods or Beats, but consider Bose, instead.

