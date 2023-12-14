Porsche partners with AOC for massive ultrawide monitor collab

Porsche Design has partnered with AOC yet again for their second monitor collab, and this time it’s a 49″ curved ultrawide.

Over the last few years, Porsche Design has partnered with some of the biggest brands in gaming to release limited-edition products for fans to enjoy.

They’ve dropped two chairs with Recaro, and Dexerto has gone hands-on with their first monitor collab with AOC.

Porsch Design is back with their second collab with AOC, and this time its a monitor thats both massive in size and price.

Porsche Design releases custom AOC Agon Pro PD49 monitor

Released on December 14, 2023, the Porsche Design AOC Agon pro PD49 monitor is packed full of some of the latest top-of-the-line features.

This includes a QD-OLED panel similar to Samsung’s latest Odyssey G9 release and sports a 5120×1440 resolution. If you’re running a side-by-side monitor setup with 27″ 1440p panels, you’ll enjoy the 49″ Porsche Design monitor.

It appears to be a normal AOC monitor from the front, but the back side is where you’ll find Porsche Design’s inspiration. Taking inspiration from their own steering wheels, the monitor sports a heavily modified stand that fans of the luxury vehicle brand will enjoy.

Porsche Design/AOC

It supports a variety of connections, including HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB 3.2, USB-C, as well as a head phone and microphone ports.

The Porsche Design AOC Agon Pro PD49 does come with a premium price of $2,350, which is roughly $500 more than the full price of Samsung similar 49″ OLED Ultrawide monitor.

For more viral news and stories about the latest tech, keep it locked to Dexerto.