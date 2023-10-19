Tech

Porsche & RECARO reveal their second gaming chair and it’s $3,000

Porsche Design RECARO chairPorsche Design/RECARO

Porsche Design has partnered up with RECARO yet again for their second gaming chair release, and this one has quite a large price tag.

Over the last year or so, Porsche Design has partnered with a few companies to create high-end gaming accessories like the AOC monitor we reviewed back in 2022.

They also released a gaming chair alongside popular racing seat company RECARO back in January, and have just rolled out a new version.

The RECARO x Porsche Gaming Chair Pepita-Ltd. brings the two companies together for a whole new design, but it also carries a rather large price tag.

Porsche Design launches new RECARO gaming chair

Available now on the Porsche Design website, the gaming chair has a price tag of $3,000. The chair at its core is RECARO’s Exo Platinum Urban gaming chair that the company sells on its site for around $1,300 USD.

It sports the RECARO branding on the backside, and the front boasts an embroidered Porsche crest. In addition, it’s been re-made with the super-car company’s popular Pepita Houndstooth fabric for the back and seat portion of the chair.

It even has belt passages like a real RECARO seat would have inside of a car. Not that you would be using them at your gaming setup, of course.

Porsche Recaro ChairPorsche Design/Recaro

The RECARO x Porsche gaming chair is limited to just 1911 units and includes a unique limited-edition number label on the headrest.

If you’re looking for a gaming chair but can’t handle the hefty price tag that comes with Porsche and RECARO’s latest collab, check out our list of the best gaming chairs of 2023.

Our favorite is the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022, which is one of the most comfortable racing-style chairs we’ve used recently.

