PlayStation Project Q price point revealed by Microsoft FTC filing

The price point of PlayStation’s Project Q handheld has just been revealed by Microsoft’s FTC filing, and it’s quite shocking.

Microsoft is in the courts against the US Federal Trade Commission right now regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Alongside the court proceedings, various filings posted on social media have revealed new information, with the biggest so far being that Activision almost prevented Call of Duty from coming to the Xbox.

In the latest FTC filing leak from Microsoft, the price point for Sony’s upcoming PS5 Remote Play handheld, Project Q, has been revealed.

Playstation Project Q shocking price point revealed

Axios’ Stephen Totilo posted a screenshot of the filing on his Twitter page and quickly got the attention of many of his followers.

“Microsoft’s lawyers with some Project Q hype,” he said.

In the screenshot, he highlighted the shocking price reveal. “Sony is also anticipated to release a handheld version of the PlayStation 5 later this year for under $300,” it reads.

This is the first time since the reveal of Project Q that a price point of any sort has been shared. Since it was first mentioned during the PlayStation Showcase, many have complained that the upcoming device would be way too expensive for what it’s been designed for.

Set to only make use of PS5’s remote play option over wifi for less than $300, many are still concerned regarding its value.

“$199 or not buying. Your PS5 has to be on and connected to the device to use it,” one user said.

Another said: “Under 300$? Guess between 249$ or 299$. Still too much.”

We’ll have to wait to find out the exact price later this year whenever Sony decides to share more information. In the meantime, head over to check out more of our gaming coverage.