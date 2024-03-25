PC builders warned after EVGA power supply allegedly fries hard drives

A pc builder took to Reddit with a warning for others after an EVGA power supply warranty replacement allegedly fried all 22TB of their hard drives.

Despite EVGA leaving the graphics card market back in 2022, they’ve still been going strong with power supplies, motherboards, and various other computer parts.

Reddit user sgircys took to the Data Hoarding subreddit on March 19, 2024, to share their latest interaction with the company, but it wasn’t exactly positive.

According to the Redditor, their 1000w power supply immediately had issues after building a computer, so they sent it in for a warranty replacement from the company.

Article continues after ad

According to sgicrys, EVGA’s rules for sending in a modular power supply involve the customer keeping the cables, as they’ll only receive the bare unit as a replacement.

So they did, but when they plugged in all the cables from the previous power supply — the computer didn’t recognize their staggering 22TB of storage drives.

Article continues after ad

“Then I opened up the EVGA box and grabbed the cables that go along with it, which I had set aside and labelled previously. I plugged everything in and tried to boot up the PC with no luck. Only a click, which I figured might be an overload protection circuit,” they said

Article continues after ad

“I immediately had to double check to see if I mixed any cables somehow, but everything was correct and only the EVGA GQ cables (that came with the power supply) were used. As the first step of troubleshooting, I disconnected the SATA power from my SATA hard drives. And just like that, it booted up completely fine.”

They talked to EVGA support, who then allegedly confirmed that the pin layout of the power supplies had been changed between OP’s original unit and the replacement.

Unfortunately, the Redditor put their old Corsair power supply back into the computer, and quickly realized that the hard drives were “fried” and no longer work.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“After removing the EVGA and putting the Corsair back in, once again, the problem really showed itself. All of my SATA drives were gone. They were fried. 22TB of storage gone. I double and triple checked, using a different PC as the test PC with the drives even, but they were dead,” the user said.

In a follow up post, sgircys says they reached out to EVGA regarding the warranty unit allegedly frying their hard drives — only to be told to reach out to the hard drive manufacturer.

They added: “So all that to say, I’m not exactly happy with how this is being handled, given that this matter is entirely the fault of EVGA and a serious mistake.”