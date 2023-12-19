PC builder forgets NVMes are straight in horrifying installation

PC building woes as one Reddit user got a shock when his friend asked if he had correctly mounted his NVMe SSD. He had not.

Building a PC from scratch is not the easiest thing in the world. Components and wires can be fiddly at the best of times. Current PC technology has moved rapidly, so for those whose knowledge is even a few years out of date when it comes to new types of components that may have form factors you have never seen before.

That was the case for a friend of Reddit user IlSignorMagi, who received a message from a friend asking about the correct way to mount an NVMe m.2 SSD. These types of SSD might not be familiar to some users, as they do not resemble either traditional HDDs or the older caddy style of SSD. Instead, they look more like sticks of RAM. As such, they are usually slotted into little mounting brackets on the motherboard. Often, these will stick out from the motherboard at an angle, which can look odd, but it is for cooling and to prevent components on the board from shorting out against the casing of the SSD if it is metal.

NVMe SSDs should not be banana-shaped

The friend of IlSignorMagi apparently did not appreciate how the SSD stuck out from the board, so bent the NVMe SSD so it was flush with the motherboard. The response from other Reddit users was between expressions of abject pain and helpless laughter.

Reddit

Some users went the satire route in the replies and suggested this SSD would work better because the files stored within would simply naturally fall to the end of the disk for reading. “Fun fact: it’s actually faster for the CPU to just release the bottom hatch and dump files from the bottom so the files don’t have to go uphill.” said user WingZeroCoder in one amusing reply.

We here at Dexerto recommend that if you are in danger of making a similar mistake, you should refer to our PC building guide. Or just browse our list of recommended pre-built gaming PCs.