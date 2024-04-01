OdinLake Ergo MAX 747 Review: Posture problems begone

The OdinLake Ergo MAX 747 takes its standard ergonomic chair to the next level with its three-section backrest, but do you really need it?

OdinLake recently introduced the MAX version of its standard ergonomic chair. At $899.00, the MAX is pricier than the $799.00 PLUS and the $289.00 Pro. But does it have what it takes to justify its eye-watering price point?

OdinLake is no stranger to the office furniture world, having also made a standing desk lineup, but how do their ergonomic chairs stand up? I’ve been testing one to find out.

After two weeks of testing, the OdinLake MAX 747 is impressive, and I can vouch for its ability to help correct my posture, and prevent back pain in the process.

Assembly

OdinLake provided several tools to complete the assembly of their chair.

The OdinLake Ergo Max 747 assembly wasn’t incredibly difficult, thanks to an included instruction booklet and video on the product page.

The chair came with the necessary screws, an Allen wrench, and even gloves to help you with assembling it. I’ll admit that I dropped two screws into the chair while trying to install the bag rack, which required lifting the entire chair to shake them out.

I’m not exactly the strongest person, so I needed another set of hands to lift the parts and shake the screw out. So, you might want to have another person by your side during the assembly process.

Interestingly, the instruction manual only consists of four steps, which feels a little bit light. OdinLake should go into more detail than a single page of instructions to make it a bit more clear while you’re assembling the chair.

Design

There is a convenient bag rack at the back of the OdinLake Ergo MAX.

The OdinLake Ergo Max 747 is your typical mesh ergonomic chair, but it has a three-section split backrest boasting five adjustable height settings. The backrest can be tilted between 90 and 135 degrees to reach your desired angle of comfort.

Additionally, the lumbar support has three height adjustments to prevent back pain from long gaming sessions or neverending work calls.

The chair also has a 4D adjustable armrest and a 2D headrest that can be altered according to your desired angle and height. I don’t really use the armrest function, but it is easy to manipulate into your preferred setting.

As for the headrest, I did have some trouble adjusting it, even to the point of accidentally pulling it out of the chair. An additional bag rack is attached to the headrest, which is incredibly convenient, and a nice space-saver, too.

While the three-section backrest helps my posture while playing games or writing for long periods, I’m not the biggest fan of its overall look and aesthetic. It does look a bit like a chair with one too many headrests. But those segments do succeed in making you sit up straight.

Comfort

The OdinLake Ergo MAX has multiple settings to adjust to your comfort.

OdinLake promises up to 15 years of function due to the breathability and durability of premium Korean mesh material. It’s also the type of material that doesn’t make you sweat after sitting in it for long periods of time.

Following just two weeks of use, I can attest to the comfortability of the mesh and the sturdiness of the chair’s metal chassis. The wheels are also super quiet and don’t cause the chair to move around too easily.

Due to my posture, I usually suffer from neck pain after hours of writing or playing Overwatch. My back and neck pain has frequently even prevented me from gaming at my desk, where I resorted to using my Steam Deck in bed instead.

However, the Ergo MAX 747 stopped my neck aches and reminded me to sit up straight. I no longer avoid sitting at my desk to play games and I can work there for long periods now.

The OdinLake Ergo MAX has a sturdy metal chassis.

While this chair doesn’t come with a footrest, OdinLake offers one on its website for an additional $89. If you’re a taller person, like me, you might want to consider this for added comfort.

Should you buy it?

If you’re looking for an excellent ergonomic chair at a slightly lower price than alternatives like the Razer Fujin Pro, the Ergo MAX 747 is worth purchasing. However, if you care more about aesthetics, there are prettier ergonomic chairs out there.

Verdict: 4/5

As someone who has suffered from kyphosis and scoliosis for most of their life, the Ergo MAX 747 did wonders for my posture. However, its short instruction manual, and its design are distinct turn-offs. I also had difficulty adjusting the headrest and had to place a pillow to fill in the gap between it and my head. So, it’s not perfect, but when it comes to overall ergonomics, this chair is tough to beat.