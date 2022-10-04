Nvidia RTX 4090 could be 60% faster than the RTX 3090 Ti

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at [email protected]

With the official reveal out of the way, punters are now eagerly awaiting the Nvidia RTX 4090, with benchmarks suggesting that the card will be 60% faster than the current flagship, the RTX 3090 Ti.

Twitter user Benchleaks recently unearthed a Geekbench run of the Nvidia RTX 4090, which shows off incredibly potent performance from the upcoming GPU. As it stands, the benchmark suggests that the RTX 4090 will be 60% faster than the RTX 3090 TI, and it also manages to outpace the vanilla RTX 3090 by around 78%.

However, as will all pre-launch benchmarks, these will require independent verification in order to understand this GPU. However, the benchmark run of the card was running with cutting-edge components, including the Ryzen 7950X flagship processor, and a healthy dose of 32GB of DDR5 RAM, so really these benchmarks are in a best-case-scenario in which the RTX 4090 can run.

This generational uplift in performance will see the hype grow even further for the RTX 40-series graphics cards. We are currently expecting that the 4090 will be released on October 12 for $1599.

There’s no doubt that the RTX 4090 will be an absolute monster of a card, but it also showcases the power of the new generation. From what we’ve been hearing, you might not have to wait for too long to get on this particular boat, so if you have the cash to splash on a new graphics card, then the RTX 4090 will likely be the most powerful that you can buy after it releases. If the price stings too much, you might want to wait a little longer for the RTX 4080, which is launching in two different flavors in November.

Regardless, the RTX 4090 will likely be one of the best graphics cards that you can buy when it finally launches, and of course, it’ll come with all of the lovely software support that you’d come to expect from Nvidia, including DLSS and Reflex.