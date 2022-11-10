Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti could be released sooner than expected

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at [email protected]

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti could be released as early as January 5th, according to several reports. This GPU is likely to take the place of the canceled RTX 4080 12GB model.

Remember the RTX 4080 12GB? It could be coming back as the RTX 4070 Ti. According to several reports, it’s also getting released in early January. Kopite7Kimi originally explained that the canceled GPU was getting renamed to the RTX 4070 Ti. Twitter user MegasizeGPU has corroborated the report, and given us a release date.

They claim that the RTX 4070 Ti will be released on January 5, 2023. This date also comes alongside what appears to be a boxart mockup for the RTX 4070 Ti, too. This aligns nicely with CES 2023. We could potentially see a reveal on January 3, followed by a review embargo on the 4th, then an official release on the 5th.

Pricing is key

However, one of the most crucial points of the release of the RTX 4070 Ti will be pricing. As the RTX 4080 12GB, this GPU was originally priced at $899. This is pretty steep for a “70” class GPU. AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XT also comes into the same price bracket, meaning that there could be some competition between the two cards.

On this front, it’s likely that we’d see the RX 7900 XT win out in pure rasterization performance. However, we will have to wait for independent benchmarks in order to verify this. Either way, the RTX 4070 Ti will be a decently powerful card.

It would make more sense for Nvidia to lower the price from $899 by at least $100 in order to stay competitive with Team Red. However, this generation of graphics cards is looking expensive, and Nvidia still has 30-series stock to clear. It’s a far cry from the value that the 30-series offers. With this new generation’s performance, it’s possible that the RTX 40-series might just be a bit of a misfire, similar to GTX 400, 700, and RTX 2000.