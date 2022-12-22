Noctua & ASUS allegedly preparing limited edition RTX 40-series GPUs

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

Noctua is reportedly teaming up with ASUS once again, this time equipped with brand-new, RTX 40-series silicon.

Noctua has long since been known as one of the best PC fan companies in the world, and a few years ago, the company collaborated with ASUS to bring out the Noctua X ASUS lineup of RTX 30-series graphics cards. These were incredibly limited, but had excellent performance, thanks to Noctua fans.

The RTX 3070 Noctua GPUs were considered to be pretty large, but given that GPUs like the RTX 4080 has huge coolers, it might not look like much of an eyesore anymore. However, these GPUs were also laden with the classic Noctua Brown look that so many PC builders either love or hate.

According to reporters from Chiphell, the ASUS x Noctua collaborations will continue, with an expected reveal in just a few weeks at CES 2023. Considering how fantastic we think the design of the RTX 30-series GPUs was, we can’t wait to see exactly what Noctua and ASUS are cooking up.

Noctua GPUs are likely to be limited

The GPUs dropped for the RTX 30-series were extremely limited. So, make sure to not hold your breath for a general release. It seems a bit strange since a lot of work clearly goes into making these one-off GPU designs happen. But, as much as we’d like it, it might still be a limited release this time around.

We won’t have to wait too long to find out about this upcoming collaboration. CES is only a little while off, and we expect to see announcements from the likes of Nvidia, AMD, and many other tech brands. But, until then, we can’t wait to see if this particular report turns out to be true. Noctua’s cooling solutions are considered to become the best for a reason.