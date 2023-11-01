New PS5 Slim pictures show just how small the updated console is

Sony’s mid-gen refresh console, the PS5 Slim, has been pictured alongside an original PS5 and it shows you just how small the new release actually is.

Sony revealed the mid-gen refresh for their latest console, the PlayStation 5, back on October 10, 2023, and fans weren’t quite sure how to feel about it.

It doesn’t seem that much smaller on paper, and many think that the disc drive on the higher end model looks like it was glued on last minute.

New pictures of the new PlayStation 5 standing up beside the launch model have surfaced, and it shows just how much smaller the console actually is.

Pictures of the new PlayStation 5 have surfaced

The Verge’s Emma Roth found the photos from Twitter/X user Phantompainss, although they’ve since been deleted.

In the posts, the user shared photos of the disc version of the new PS5 standing beside their launch console, and you can see the difference in height and width is pretty substantial.

The PS5 Slim has a noticeable change in width and height, coming in at least a couple of inches shorter than the launch model – even with it sporting side panels that remove the console’s iconic wing.

The posts also shared what the new horizontal stand looks like, and those looking for anything more than just a couple of plastic clips are going to have to search for a third-party solution.

We’re sure there will be more photos of the PlayStation 5 refresh sooner than later as the console should start shipping to retailers pretty quick to meet its November launch window.

For information on the console, including price and availability, check out our guide.