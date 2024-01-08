Apple finally reveals Vision Pro headset launch date

Apple finally reveals Vision Pro headset launch dateapple
Apple has just revealed the launch date of the Vision Pro mixed reality headset, and it’s coming sooner than you think.
During WWDC 2023, Apple revealed its first foray into mixed reality headsets – the Vision Pro — with a release window of early 2024.
Many were left wondering just when Apple would try to release the $3,500 device, and rumors of a February launch began to swirl as 2023 came to a close.
On January 8, 2024, Apple finally made the Vision Pro launch date official in a blog post on its website.
When will Apple release the Vision Pro?
The Apple Vision Pro headset will launch in the US on Friday, February 2, 2024. Preorders will begin on Friday, January 19, 2024.
The headset will be available in Apple retail stores and online as soon as the preorders begin but is limited to just the US at launch for $3,499. Customers who require prescription lenses will need to pony up even more money, with new lenses costing as much as $149.
In a press release, Apple CEO Tim Cook said: “The era of spatial computing has arrived. Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.”
Apple’s Vision Pro headset is the company’s first attempt at a mixed-reality headset and marks the release of the first new product line since the Apple Watch in 2015.
Many have criticized the company for the $3,500 launch price, but we’ll have to wait to see just how widely adopted the headset becomes.
We’ll keep you updated as we get closer to launch, but until then you can keep it locked to Dexerto for more news and other viral stories.