Apple finally reveals Vision Pro headset launch date

Apple has just revealed the launch date of the Vision Pro mixed reality headset, and it’s coming sooner than you think.

During WWDC 2023, Apple revealed its first foray into mixed reality headsets – the Vision Pro — with a release window of early 2024.

Many were left wondering just when Apple would try to release the $3,500 device, and rumors of a February launch began to swirl as 2023 came to a close.

On January 8, 2024, Apple finally made the Vision Pro launch date official in a blog post on its website.

Article continues after ad

When will Apple release the Vision Pro?

The Apple Vision Pro headset will launch in the US on Friday, February 2, 2024. Preorders will begin on Friday, January 19, 2024.

Article continues after ad

The headset will be available in Apple retail stores and online as soon as the preorders begin but is limited to just the US at launch for $3,499. Customers who require prescription lenses will need to pony up even more money, with new lenses costing as much as $149.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

In a press release, Apple CEO Tim Cook said: “The era of spatial computing has arrived. Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.”

Article continues after ad

Apple

Apple’s Vision Pro headset is the company’s first attempt at a mixed-reality headset and marks the release of the first new product line since the Apple Watch in 2015.

Article continues after ad

Many have criticized the company for the $3,500 launch price, but we’ll have to wait to see just how widely adopted the headset becomes.

We’ll keep you updated as we get closer to launch, but until then you can keep it locked to Dexerto for more news and other viral stories.