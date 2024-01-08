Here’s every accessory included with the Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro will be available for purchase on February 2, but what accessories does it have, and is there something you’d need to buy separately? We have all the answers.

Apple just confirmed the long-awaited Vision Pro will be up for sale on February 2, with pre-orders starting on January 19. The VR headset costs a staggering $3,499, but Apple has been generous enough to throw in some free accessories.

However, the Vision Pro doesn’t ship with the optical inserts. If you need them, you’ll have to pay an extra charge. These inserts are for those who need reading or prescription lenses.

Read on as we discuss more about the accessories and optical inserts that will be paired with the Apple Vision Pro.

What comes included with the Apple Vision Pro?

In its press release, Apple listed some items that will be included with the Vision Pro. This includes two bands— a Solo Knit Band and a Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them.

Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal and two Light Seal Cushions. These seals are supposed to block stray light to avoid image quality issues. They magnetically to the headset display, creating a tight fit between the device and the wearer’s face.

Apple

You also get a protective Cover for the front of the device and a Polishing Cloth. A Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter are included as well.

Apple confirmed that the Vision Pro comes with a base storage capacity of 256GB. It’s unclear if higher storage configurations will be available at launch.

What do you need to buy separately?

Apple Vision Pro supports optical inserts, however, you’ll have to fork out an additional charge. If you need some vision-correcting lenses, you can pay an extra charge to add optical inserts from Zeiss.

Apple says that reader inserts will cost $99, while prescription lenses are $149. Both are only available online, not in stores. You will need a “valid prescription” to get these inserts and not all prescriptions will be supported.

Apple

It’s still unclear how customers will get their lens prescriptions filled for Apple Vision Pro, or if the process will be similar to how prescriptions for other virtual reality lenses are already handled.

Apple Vision Pro is closer than ever

The Apple VR headset has been rumored for many years, and you’ll finally be able to buy one in less than 4 weeks. The Vision Pro features advanced hardware, but its cost might prevent many from purchasing it. The Meta Quest 3 is a solid choice for those who don’t wish to pay a king’s ransom for a VR headset.