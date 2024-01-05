MSI Claw handheld leaked ahead of official CES 2024 announcement

MSI was teasing a brand-new gaming handheld to debut at CES 2024, however, it appears that the console, named the MSI Claw has been leaked, ahead of its official announcement.

MSI has been teasing a brand-new gaming handheld for CES 2024. Before, all we could make out was an RGB ring around the analog sticks, and a hint of its shape. But, leaker wxnod on X has since posted an advert for the console, which showcases the new handheld in all of its glory. The device is named the MSI Claw.

The handheld appears to be incredibly similar in design to the ROG Ally, with an accented RGB ring around the sticks, as well as turquoise buttons. However, there appear to be no further gimmicks, like the ones that the Lenovo Legion Go sports. This could mean that the handheld is a bit more of a straight shooter when compared to more experimental handhelds like the Ayaneo Kun.

This first glimpse also offers some hints about the form factor. We’re going to hazard a guess and say that the handheld might sport a 7-inch screen at its center, meaning that those wanting an Ayaneo Air-style handheld might be left in the lurch.

Further details such as the chipset the console is poised to use also remain to be confirmed. But, if a new handheld is being announced in 2024, we’re anticipating that it might use AMD’s 8000 series or Intel’s new Core Ultra architecture. Several other upcoming handhelds out there are poised to use these chips, and it feels like a missed trick if MSI remains on the (slightly) older Z1 and Z1 Extreme, which is a rebadged 7800U, which we’ve seen in dozens of other handhelds at this point.

The leak doesn’t give us any insight into the potential release date of the MSI Claw, but if we were to make an educated guess, it would be in the first quarter of 2024. As we hear more about the device, we will be sure to keep you up to speed with all of the details that you need to know.