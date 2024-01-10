MSI 1440p gaming monitor plummets to lowest-ever price in Amazon deal

This MSI QHD monitor sports a number of features that make it attractive to dedicated gamers, and now you can get it from Amazon with 31% off.

Having a superb, cutting-edge graphics card and CPU in your PC gaming rig is fantastic, but it is difficult to get the best out of it if you don’t have a suitable monitor that can keep up with the capabilities of your GPU. If you are in need of an upgrade to your monitor, perhaps this Amazon offer on a 27” QHD gaming monitor from MSI is what you need, especially since it is currently available at 31% off the usual price.

The MSI Optix QHD monitor has a screen size of 27 inches, a maximum resolution of 2560×1440, and is capable of 1440p gaming. It is HDR-ready, which means it supports High Dynamic Range, ensuring the colors are as accurate as possible, with deep blacks and bright whites.

A QHD monitor for smoother gaming

The MSI Optix QHD also incorporates Quantum Dot technology, which enables the liquid crystal in the display to respond much faster to changes in images, reducing blurriness. MSI claims that this technology allows a response time that is up to four times faster than traditional LCD technologies. This technology along with a refresh rate of 165Hz and compatibility with Nvidia’s G-Sync technology ensures that frames will remain smooth, and can eliminate screen tearing.

Amazon, Pexels

For the comfort of users, the MSI Optix QHD has several modes that can be controlled using a keyboard and mouse. This includes a ‘night vision’ mode, which features an ‘all black equalizer’ to make it easier to spot enemies on night-time maps, and a console mode to allow the monitor to be used with a console such as a PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch. Many other Game Modes are also built-in, supporting several different types and genres of games. This is a pretty stellar deal, so don’t expect it to last too long.

