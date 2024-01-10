Curved Acer gaming monitor price slashed by 49% in Amazon deal

If your gaming setup is crying out for a new display, you’re in luck, as this Acer Nitro gaming monitor is almost half price.

With games becoming more graphically intensive by the day, there’s never been a more important time to ensure you have one of the best displays as part of your gaming setup. Without a hefty resolution and refresh rate to match, games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Elden Ring can bring a series or screen-tearing woes, that even the most successful D20 roll won’t save you from.

With that in mind, ensuring you have a gaming monitor equipped for dealing with any stuttering and screen-tearing issues, while looking good to boot is a must, especially when it comes to futureproofing your rig.

That’s where picking up the Acer Nitro XZ270 27 inch curved gaming monitor on Amazon is ideal, and you can add it to your arsenal for 49% right now on Amazon.

Can’t knock a 240Hz refresh rate

Acer

The Acer Nitro XZ270 gaming monitor, has a curved 27 inch display with a 1,920 x 1,500 resolution. Games look crisp and vivid on the full high-definition widescreen display, which boasts of “true-to-life colors” and a zero-frame design. Unlike other gaming monitors, the Acer Nitro XZ270 does away having thick frames around the actual display, so you don’t have any chunky black borders in the way of getting immersed into the action of your favourite games.

This bargain of a gaming monitor also comes with a whopping 240Hz refresh rate, to deliver that ideal smooth playback. Whatever your FPS of choice, this hefty refresh rate will help ensure you don’t wrestle with input lag, and instead get to focus on your immersive gaming experiences, aided by the 1500R curved screen.

The Acer Nitro XZ270 also comes with Adaptive-Sync support, which along with the 1ms response time, matches the refresh rate of your new monitor with your graphics card, to get the best result, and is decked out with ports.



By picking up this deal, you’ll also have access to its 1 x DisplayPort, 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, for all your connectivity needs. Plus, if you don’t have any speakers handy, the Acer Nitro XZ270 has x2, 2 watt speakers integrated into its ergonomically designed stand.

Whether you’re in the need of a second display for all your live-streaming needs, or could use a new primary screen for your gaming setup, the Acer Nitro XZ270 gaming monitor is a steal at this 49%, almost half-off bargain.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.