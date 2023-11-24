Miyoo Mini Plus handheld gets price slashed for Black Friday

A mini Gameboy-like device, the Miyoo Mini Plus is one of our favorite emulation devices for playing retro games on the go. It’s got a tasty discount too for Black Friday.

Retro gaming on the go has become a little cumbersome. While the Steam Deck and similar ilk can play an astounding amount of older games, taking them with you is tough.

The Miyoo Mini Plus is – despite its Plus name – a super tiny handheld running a custom version of Linux. It’s on sale at various AliExpress stores and we can confirm that it’s not a scam either. We’ve literally just got ours!

You can find the Miyoo Mini Plus for a base price of $48, with a choice of transparent purple or black, white, or our favorite: Gameboy grey.

Shipping might take some time, but it’s absolutely worth the wait.

The Miyoo Mini Plus can now play up to Nintendo DS games (not PSP) but comes ready to play a swath of much older titles. The original Mini could play up to certain PS1 games, but as it doesn’t have any analog sticks, it’s best to stick to the pre-DualShock days.

Battery life is fantastic, with sessions going on for hours before we had to reach for the charger. Games look even better on it too. It houses a mini IPS display, with a rich color and excellent brightness for daytime playing.

Some of our favorite games to play include some of the original Gameboy library, including Super Mario Land and Wario Land. Outside of that, we’ve been playing way too much Mr. Do! than we care to admit. That clown and his apples haunt dreams.

