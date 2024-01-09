Xbox confirms Baldur’s Gate 3 suspensions are “not automatic” after player backlash

Baldur’s Gate 3 players on Xbox have been facing unceremonious account suspensions for clipping and sharing the notoriously horny RPG’s romance scenes. Xbox support has commented and confirmed that the suspensions are intentional.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has developed a bit of a reputation for its undercurrent of raunchiness. A suite of fully romanceable companions has players desperately trying to manage their ‘ships’ and there’s even a speed-running category for the swiftest smash (thanks Lae’zel).

Unfortunately for Xbox players, there seems to be a bit of conflict between the game’s more adult moments and Xbox’s shared content guidelines. Following one player’s year-long ban for clipping nudity, Larian Studios responded and promised to investigate.

Xbox Support has responded via Twitter to explain why Baldur’s Gate 3 players are being suspended following speculation of an automation mishap. As first reported by GamesRadar+, Xbox Support confirmed that the suspensions were moderated and intentional.

“To provide clarity on Baldur’s Gate 3 mature content enforcement actions, Xbox account suspensions are not automatic,” Xbox explained. “Each clip is reviewed by a moderator and, if found in violation of our safety and content policies, actioned accordingly.”

Xbox support has advised those playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on their platform to disable their auto-upload feature to avoid accidentally clipping sensitive content. They also noted that in the case of accidents or first offenses, there is an appeal process.

Players in the comments met Xbox’s update with suspicion that every clip is reviewed by a person and questioned why a game approved for launch on the console would prompt this kind of action.

“This is from a game you allow to be bought and played on your console, correct?” one player asked incredulously. “And you are suspending accounts for having auto-uploaded content from a setting that is turned on by default?”

Larian Studios Free the nipple Xbox!

It certainly doesn’t seem like an ideal response to most Baldur’s Gate 3 players on Xbox. At least if the replies to their support team are any indication.

Larian Studios developers have called the situation “annoying and uncool” but they’re apparently in talks with Microsoft to rectify the issue. Until then, best to be safe and switch off those auto-upload settings.