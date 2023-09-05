Meta reportedly building Quest Pro successor with LG in new partnership

Meta has reportedly fully partnered with LG to create the successor to their top-of-the-line VR headset, the Quest Pro.

After almost a decade, there’s no doubt that Meta has created some of the most popular VR headsets after buying the Oculus brand in 2014.

They released the Meta Quest Pro on October 25, 2023, and it appears they’re already getting ready to build the successor to the higher-end headset.

And it might be happening alongside LG in a new partnership if current reports turn out to be correct.

Meta reportedly partnering with LG for Quest Pro 2

As shared by uploadvr, a new report from a Korean news outlet suggests that Meta and LG have entered into a broad partnership to build future Quest Pro headsets.

According to the report, LG Electronics will handle production, while LG Display will make the displays and LG Energy will produce the batteries while LG Innotek creates the other parts.

There’s a variety of names for the upcoming Quest Pro being thrown around, like “Quest 4 Pro” and “Quest Pro 2,” but none of them have been confirmed as of writing.

This wouldn’t be the first time Meta has partnered up with a major manufacturer, either. The Oculus Go was manufactured by Xiaomi and the Oculus Rift S was co-designed and created by Lenovo.

This wouldn't be the first time Meta has partnered up with a major manufacturer, either. The Oculus Go was manufactured by Xiaomi and the Oculus Rift S was co-designed and created by Lenovo.